07-31-22
Gacha Game
07-26-22
Adverse Selection Examples
07-17-22
Shannon's Demon
07-13-22
Hotelling's Law and Differentiation
07-07-22
Not Even Wrong
07-01-22
Does Financial Policy Matter?
06-24-22
Sequencing
06-23-22
Panic of 1907/2022
06-15-22
Path of Least Resistance
06-13-22
The Last Question
06-11-22
Work Expands to Fill the Space
05-28-22
One Year of Daily Blogging
05-26-22
Computer Tips For Everyday People From a Software Engineer
05-24-22
List of All Oblique Strategies
05-18-22
Minsky Cycle
05-09-22
The Economics of Seinfeld
05-04-22
Correlation vs. Causation
04-29-22
Steganography
04-27-22
Path Dependence
04-16-22
Annus Mirabilis
04-08-22
Backwardation and Contango
04-01-22
Type 1 and Type 2 Errors
03-29-22
On Standardized Tests
03-26-22
Carthago Delenda Est
03-24-22
How to Negotiate a Car Lease
03-22-22
Working on the Right Problems
03-19-22
Gall's Law
03-16-22
Problems with Daylight Saving Time
03-13-22
Sword of Damocles
03-09-22
Exponential Trends
03-08-22
Ignore Sunk Costs
03-03-22
What is SWIFT?
03-02-22
Modus Tollens
02-24-22
Remote Work Zealotry
02-20-22
Order of Magnitudes
02-19-22
Regression to the Mean
02-10-22
Rickard's Law of Eponymy
02-09-22
Optimization is Fragile
02-06-22
Onion Futures Act and Saturated Channels
02-02-22
Rethinking the PDF
01-31-22
Keynesian Beauty Contest
01-28-22
Flying-Car Syndrome
01-27-22
Dumb (and Free) Interchange
01-17-22
Monk's Window
01-12-22
Reversing the Chicago River
01-11-22
Veto Power and Decision Making Process
01-09-22
Maxwell's Equations and Bridges
01-07-22
Wordle: What's the Best Starting Word?
01-04-22
Strategy Beyond Markets
01-01-22
Antifragile in 2022
12-31-21
2022 Predictions
12-28-21
Russell Conjugation and The Great Rebranding
12-26-21
Virtual Reality this Christmas
12-24-21
Ownership in the Twenty-First Century
12-23-21
Lost Art of Arch Linux
12-21-21
Twitch's Gini Coefficient
12-20-21
Antiwork
12-17-21
No Brown M&M's
12-16-21
Top 10 Posts of 2021
12-15-21
90% of Everything is Crap
12-14-21
Unused Gift Cards are Great Business
12-13-21
Metaverse and Other Words from Science Fiction
12-10-21
The Leopard of Kilimanjaro
12-08-21
Hollywood Accounting
12-07-21
Direct Registration System (DRS)
12-06-21
The Toyota Production System
12-05-21
It's Impossible to Design a Watch that Only Tells Time
12-02-21
The Most Entertaining Outcome is the Most Likely
12-01-21
Jane Jacobs and Software Engineering
11-29-21
Achilles and the Tortoise
11-24-21
The Sailing Ship Effect
11-21-21
The Gordian Knot
11-18-21
Being Wrong on Hacker News
11-15-21
Mining Crypto on My M1 Max
11-14-21
No Time to Read Bad Books
11-13-21
The Goat Behind the Door
11-06-21
The Cloud Cost Era
11-05-21
The Next Design Systems
11-04-21
Rich Barton and Zillow
11-02-21
Niche Communities
11-01-21
I Miss The Programmable Web
10-31-21
Chesterton's Fence
10-30-21
Cloud Growth in 2021
10-26-21
Kelly Criterion
10-25-21
Remote Work for Developers
10-24-21
Solving Supply Chain with a Tweet
10-23-21
How Complex Systems Fail
10-18-21
Zuckerberg on Platforms
10-07-21
Running Fast
10-03-21
Zawinski's Law
09-28-21
"A Hypothesis is a Liability"
09-07-21
As We Thought
09-04-21
Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?
08-28-21
Words
08-27-21
The Clever Hans Effect
08-25-21
The Map is Not The Territory
08-21-21
History of Silicon Valley: 1891-1956
08-18-21
Hire for slope, not Y-Intercept
08-15-21
Yak Shaving
08-12-21
Signaling Against Asymmetric Markets
08-07-21
Coding Classical Latin
08-03-21
Silence Dogood and the Ben Franklin Effect
07-29-21
Grok
07-28-21
Don't Break the Chain
07-26-21
How to Spot a Made Up Number
07-22-21
Orthogonal or Parallel Problems
07-21-21
Be Lazy
07-18-21
Code Poems
07-13-21
The Potato Paradox
07-08-21
Strange Loops
07-07-21
The Taste Gap
07-05-21
High-Velocity Decision-Making
07-04-21
Makers of Patterns: Part 2
07-03-21
Maker of Patterns: Part 1
06-30-21
Jevons Paradox and Software Efficiency
06-28-21
Survivorship Bias
06-22-21
Reducing Errors in Decision-Making
06-21-21
First Principles
06-17-21
Observations of the Lindy Effect
06-07-21
Problem Solving like a Mathematician
05-30-21
A Mind at Play
05-29-21
What's Measured Gets Managed
07-09-20
Is Technology Making Us More Productive?