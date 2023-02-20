Amdahl's Law and Optimization

Amdahl's Law is a formula that helps to estimate the maximum speedup that can be achieved by parallelizing a program. It's intuitive and practical. The equation is fairly simple:

Speedup = 1 / ((1 - P) + (P / N))

Where:

Speedup is the improvement in performance that can be achieved by parallelizing the program.

P is the fraction of the program that can be parallelized.

N is the number of processors used to execute the program.

What does it mean? Any improvement by parallelization (e.g., distributing work across multiple computers or processors) is limited by how much of the program can be parallelized.