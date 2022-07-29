Matt Rickard
Matt Rickard
07-29-22
Brooks in Reverse
07-28-22
Don't Be Scared of Cloud Lock-in
07-20-22
Choosing Esoteric Technology
07-16-22
IaC: Strength or Weakness for Cloud Providers?
07-14-22
The Story of CP/M
07-12-22
Distribution in a Downturn
07-09-22
So Easy You Could Run It Yourself
07-05-22
Commoditization of Large Language Models
06-25-22
Asset-lite in an Asset-Heavy Business
06-19-22
Is Snowflake a Platform?
06-16-22
Convergence of DBaaS and BaaS
06-08-22
The Surprising Linearity of GitHub Star Growth
06-07-22
The Centralization of Skype
06-06-22
Usage-based Pricing in a Downturn
06-04-22
Datadog's State of Serverless
06-03-22
The Idea Maze
06-01-22
Product Velocity of Alternative Cloud Platforms
05-30-22
Interface Decomposition in Cloud
05-27-22
ETL vs. Platform Extensibility
05-23-22
A Universal Package Manager
05-20-22
Crypto Without Blockchains
05-19-22
Streaming Applications
05-18-22
Minsky Cycle
05-17-22
SQLite Renaissance
05-15-22
The Problem of Sharing Code
05-14-22
Stablecoin Depegging
05-13-22
Why Did Heroku Fail?
05-11-22
Future of Passwords
05-05-22
API Aggregators Aggregating Aggregators
05-02-22
{Java,Py}Script
05-01-22
The M:N API Problem
04-30-22
Ethereum Transaction Fees
04-28-22
What's Holding Monorepos Back?
04-27-22
Path Dependence
04-26-22
Improving Twitter
04-24-22
Innovation Tokens
04-23-22
Permissionless Reckoning
04-22-22
Chekhov's Gun of Product Development
04-21-22
Why Do Protocols Win?
04-19-22
Less Sticky SaaS
04-18-22
Only the Paranoid Survive
04-17-22
Stitching Together SaaS
04-14-22
Cathedral and Bazaar Startups
04-12-22
Why So Many Outages?
04-09-22
Every Unix Command Becomes a Startup
04-07-22
Shift Left: Observability at the Edge
04-06-22
NFT and Email Spam
03-30-22
Lagging vs. Leading Indicators
03-28-22
Threat of the Hard Fork
03-23-22
SaaS is the New Microservices
03-22-22
Working on the Right Problems
03-21-22
Trends from The Enterprise 30
03-20-22
Embrace. Extend. Extinguish.
03-15-22
GitHub Isn't About Code
03-14-22
youtube-dl and Google
03-09-22
Exponential Trends
03-01-22
Giving it away for free
02-26-22
Why First Mover Advantage is Overrated
02-23-22
J-Curves
02-22-22
Don't Ship an Architecture
02-21-22
Total Cost of Ownership and Crypto
02-16-22
What is Dog Fooding, Fish Fooding a Product?
02-14-22
Cutting Out the Middleman
02-08-22
VA Linux
02-07-22
Platform vs. Publishers
02-06-22
Onion Futures Act and Saturated Channels
02-05-22
Commoditized Trust
02-04-22
Meta on Meta
02-03-22
Behind the $325mm Blockchain Hack
02-01-22
Okta's 2022 Business at Work
01-30-22
Building the VPC Layer for Cloud
01-27-22
Dumb (and Free) Interchange
01-24-22
S3 Isn't Getting Cheaper
01-23-22
Negative Value Features
01-20-22
Antitrust Opportunity
01-18-22
Layer Above, Layer Below
01-16-22
Notes from Behind the Cloud
01-15-22
Best Tech Acquisitions of All Time
01-14-22
Code or Issues in DevOps Platform(s)?
01-10-22
Too Cheap to Meter
01-08-22
The Story of Adobe
01-06-22
Losing Sleep Over Java
12-30-21
Expert Networks
12-29-21
Open Customer Data
12-25-21
Capturing Digital Identity
12-14-21
Unused Gift Cards are Great Business
12-03-21
Every DevOps Company is an Observability Company
11-30-21
On Centralization
11-28-21
Calculating Willingness to Pay
11-27-21
Browse Now, Pay Later
11-26-21
Netlify, Vercel, and AWS Amplify
11-25-21
Cloud Marketplaces
11-18-21
Being Wrong on Hacker News
11-16-21
The Collision Course of Databricks and Snowflake
11-12-21
A Browser for Developers
11-11-21
How to Beat Google Search
11-08-21
PQLs
11-03-21
Commodity SaaS
11-02-21
Niche Communities
10-29-21
Founder Vision
10-28-21
Technical Wedges
10-16-21
Top-Down JAMStack vs. Cloud
10-15-21
The GitLab Upgrade
10-11-21
Calculating SaaS Retention
10-08-21
Open Source Reckoning
10-04-21
Sales Compensation at GitLab
10-02-21
Egregious Egress and Disruption
10-01-21
The Puzzling Corporate Archaeology of MIPS
09-29-21
Extending Applications with WebAssembly
09-27-21
Go-to-market Strategy
09-24-21
Commoditizing Your Complements in the Cloud Era
09-23-21
A Public Public Company
09-22-21
The Unbundling of the Software Developer
09-20-21
Thinking Like a Contrarian With Counter-Positioning
09-19-21
Remote Developer Environments are Cool Again (Kind of)
09-14-21
Email is Back in Vogue
09-13-21
Net Dollar Retention
09-08-21
The Mother of All Demos
09-06-21
The Rule of 40
09-05-21
Tools as Code
09-03-21
Product-Led Sales Efficiency at GitLab
08-30-21
SaaS Isolation Patterns
08-24-21
What Low-Code Lacks
08-20-21
Potential Energy in Startups
08-18-21
Hire for slope, not Y-Intercept
08-14-21
Cheap and Expensive
08-13-21
Non-Consensus Right
08-05-21
Unexpected Developer Trends
08-04-21
Real Options Valuation
08-01-21
Economics of Bundling and Unbundling
07-31-21
Limiting Steps
07-25-21
The IKEA Effect in Software Development
07-24-21
Why The Dow Jones is a Lousy Index
07-20-21
Open-Source and Firm-Specific Training
07-16-21
Welcome, seriously.
07-15-21
A Personal Internet
07-11-21
JEDI Mind Tricks
07-09-21
Avoiding People at Work
07-06-21
Dynamics of Switching Costs
07-05-21
High-Velocity Decision-Making
07-01-21
What is MicroSaaS?
06-29-21
Steven P. Jobs and Pixar Employees Buy Pixar
06-25-21
Foundational Products
06-24-21
How Startups Grew by Platform Hacking
06-23-21
Live Programming
06-20-21
Platform Advantage: Velocity
06-19-21
The End of Per-node Pricing
06-18-21
Software Wants to be Simple
06-16-21
Everything is a Browser
06-13-21
Asynchronous Communication
06-12-21
The Post-Modern Web
06-11-21
Why Developers Will Win the Creator Economy
06-10-21
Build a Team of Rivals
06-09-21
Comparative Advantage and Why PMs Shouldn't Write SQL Queries
06-08-21
The Case For XCode Cloud
06-06-21
Getting to Market With Rails
06-05-21
The Developer Economy
06-04-21
APIs Will Disrupt Rpa. This Is Obvious to Engineers.
06-03-21
Organic Cloud Infrastructure
06-02-21
Usage or Subscription Pricing
05-31-21
Inorganic Growth at Zynga
05-29-21
What's Measured Gets Managed
05-28-21
Why Do Companies That Sell APIs Have Such Low Churn Rates?
12-12-20
Sales Calculus, Part 1: Scaling
07-05-20
The Negative Operating Cycle
10-08-18
Offline is a Feature, Not a Product