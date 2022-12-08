Matt Rickard

Spam Filtering AI Content

Dec 8, 2022

As generative AI becomes more advanced, it's likely that we will see an increase in spam that is difficult to distinguish from human-generated content. Some ways that we can combat the next wave of AI-generated content.

  1. Adversarial models that are trained to detect AI-generated content. Of course, this works both ways. Anomaly detection algorithms. These algorithms can be tuned to detect AI-generated content by looking at things like frequency of posts, rate of change in topic, etc.
  2. Client-level restrictions. Rate-limits, limited API access. Shadow-banning. Better tools for humans to identify and report spam.
  3. Harsher penalties. A very naive punishment policy is one where the penalty is inversely correlated to the chance of getting caught. For example, a worker at a remote site who is caught sleeping on the job during an infrequent visit. That might mean removing users from the platform or monetary fines (e.g., CAN-SPAM Act)
  4. Transaction fees. Either explicitly, i.e., micro-transactions or through something like proof-of-work. The early underpinnings of Bitcoin were in Hashcash, a proof of work system designed to curtail email spam.
  5. Reputation systems (analogy to email or IP reputation systems).
  6. Challenge/response systems like CAPTCHA.

