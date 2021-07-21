The best advice I've ever received is to be lazy. So that's why I became the laziest person I could be. First, let me clarify - I wake up early, do daily workouts, and put in long hours of work. But if you ask me to do a repetitive task more than two or three times, you can be sure I'll find a way around it.

The best programmers are lazy. They automate everything. They write documentation so they don't have to answer questions. They take time to find generalized solutions instead of specific ones so they won't have to do it again.

Now, I've put a lot of work into learning how to be lazy, nearly a decade of learning how to program and automate. But you can start your lazy journey today no matter what kind of skills you have. Tired of getting a notification for every marketing email? Be lazy. Create a filter to separate the "read for later emails" from those that need attention right now. Unsubscribe from mailing lists religiously. Tired of searching through 10 individual PDFs to find something. Be lazy. Combine them on a Mac by just copying and pasting the pages in the Preview app.

Just think of all the time you can save once you're lazy.