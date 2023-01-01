Top Posts of 2022

582 days in. The best posts of the last 365 days and some honorable mentions.

(see Top Posts of 2021 for best of the first ~200).

Most Controversial Post

Against Pair Programming (Hacker News) – A post on the pair programming workflow. It wasn't meant to be intentionally controversial, but workflows can be core to a person's professional identity (especially if they have advocated for them or instilled them in their own workplaces). I underestimated the number of developers that still practice this Agile method (I've rarely seen it at the places I've worked, so potentially that's a large bias).

Honorable Mentions