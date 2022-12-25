Christmas 2022

The third blog post I wrote on this blog was titled, A Mind at Play. Around the holidays, there's extra downtime. And, in the absence of things to think about, I find the most to think about. It's a time for reflection.

It's been a wild year by any measure. I'm thankful for you, the readers of this blog, and the thoughtful responses and comments I get over email. I'm also thankful for all of the creators out there, "the men and women in the arena," regardless of the medium or even the output. And most of all, thankful for family and friends.

Over the next few days, I'll be reflecting on the predictions I had for 2022 and the process I used to get there (the process is more important to me than the outcome). I'll reflect on some of the things that I did, and some of the things I wished I had done. And finally, I'll try to put out some thoughts on what I think 2023 might hold, for both me and the the broader market. And it wouldn't be an end-of-the-year reflection without thinking about some of my posts that resonated the most (and the ones that resonated the least) and why.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!