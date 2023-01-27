Eisenhower Priority Matrix

Simple plans are easier to follow. A short rule-of-thumb for prioritization. Classify each task as either Urgent/Not Urgent and Important/Unimportant.

Urgent/Important – Do Urgent/Unimportant – Delegate Not Urgent/Important – Schedule Not Urgent/Unimportant – Drop

A rule easy enough to remember and apply in your head to quickly get a gist of what you should be working on.

The 2x2 matrix supposedly comes from a quote from former President Dwight Eisenhower,

I have two kinds of problems, the urgent and the important. The urgent are not important, and the important are never urgent.