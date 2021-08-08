Matt Rickard
About
Posts
Subscribe
Matt Rickard
About
Posts
Subscribe
most popular
engineering
startups
web3
misc
all
Reflections on 10,000 Hours of Programming
AWS is Not a Dumb Pipe
Wordle: What's the Best Starting Word?
2022 Predictions
Why Did Heroku Fail?
Ownership in the Twenty-First Century
90% of Everything is Crap
Taking on Good Technical Debt
Chesterton's Fence
The End of CI
Hire for slope, not Y-Intercept
Ship Thesean Software
What Comes After Git
First Principles
Don't Use Kubernetes, Yet
Kubernetes Maximalism
Docker is a compiler