Today marks the 27th anniversary of the founding of Amazon. Jeff Bezos is handing the reigns to Andy Jassy, who was previously CEO of AWS at Amazon.

From 1997 to 2020, Jeff Bezos wrote an annual shareholder letter to Amazon shareholders every April. Reading through these, I noticed a common theme: ensuring that Amazon can continue to make high-velocity decisions as it grew. High-velocity decision-making is something that we all can benefit from - in our personal lives as well as our professional work. So I've extracted four ideas from his letters on how to make high-velocity decisions within an organization.