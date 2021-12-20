One of the fastest growing Reddit communities is /r/antiwork, whose tagline is "Antiwork: Unemployment for all, not just the rich!". It's filled with stories of folks quitting their job, talking back to their bosses, and generally complaining about their work conditions. With the pandemic and one of the greatest disruptions to the labor market in recent decades, is 'antiwork' part of a deeper trend?

Tech workers have generally seen great conditions during the pandemic. Work is easily done remotely, developers and other technical roles are in hot demand, and low rates and dry powder have made this a great time for entrepreneurs to start a company. But other workers haven't been so lucky. Retail and travel have had unpredictable turnover and hiring. Service workers are put at risk of getting COVID for their daily work. Even some remote workers might find it difficult to work with antiquated systems or strict employee monitoring programs.

The data on "The Great Resignation" isn't conclusive yet. Are workers quitting at record rates or simply opting out of the labor market?