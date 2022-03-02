One man's modus ponens is another man's modus tollens.
Modus tollens (Latin for method of removing) is a method of propositional logic of the form (where P and Q are logical propositions)
P implies Q.
Q is false.
Therefore, P is false.
For example: If it is a car, it has wheels. It does not have wheels. Therefore, it is not a car.
It's important not to make the converse error, which would be: If it is a car, it has wheels. It has wheels. Therefore, it is a car. (not true, it could be a bus).
There's also modus ponens (method of putting), which is a more intuitive method of interface of the form:
P implies Q.
P is true.
Therefore, Q is true.