Patrick Collison, the CEO and co-founder of Stripe, maintains a list of people quickly accomplishing ambitious things together titled Fast. On the page, he talks about The Eiffel Tower (739 days), Boeing 747 (930 days), JavaScript (10 days), Git (17 days), The Empie State Building (410 days), and more.
Why do ambitious things sometimes come together so fast?
- Right time, right place. Sometimes, groundwork from many disparate threads comes together, making the previously impossible possible. See the Annus Mirabilis (“miracle year”) of great scientists — Einstein’s 1905 papers and Newton’s inventions of calculus, motion, options, and gravitation in 1666.
- A sense of urgency is one of the best motivators. Git was borne when Linux’s previous VCS, BitKeeper, changed its license and necessitated a change. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines was manufactured on February 7th, 2020.
- Constraints foster creativity. Apollo 8 launched in 134 days. The United States announced its intention to put a man on the moon before the decade's end in 1961.
- Fast favors prototypes. If it doesn’t ship, it doesn’t exist.