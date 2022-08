Working on something new.

Previously, I was a software engineer working on open-source Kubernetes at Google, building and maintaining Kubernetes developer tools such as minikube and skaffold. I also worked on machine learning pipelines as a maintainer of the Kubeflow project. Before Google, I worked at The Blackstone Group in NYC.

I received a BA in Mathematics from Columbia University. I have an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where I was an Arjay Miller Scholar.

My email is matt@matt-rickard.com.