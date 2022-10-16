Most people choose the default option. It's why Google pays Apple $15 billion a year to remain the default Safari search engine. You can see the effects in programs that are default opt-in vs. opt-out – 401k programs, organ donation, and more.

Defaults in technology can sometimes be stronger than network effects for platforms. Default, pre-installed applications – Notes, Mail, Maps, on iPhone.

Why do we choose defaults? It's easier. Less effort, no switching costs. We might even feel bad for diverting from the suggested option.

If you want to encourage some activity, make it easy.

– Richard Thaler, Nobel Prize Winner in Behavioral Economics