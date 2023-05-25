A List of Things I Was Wrong About

I’ve been writing this blog daily for almost two years. A look at how my ideas have changed and what I was completely wrong about (90% of everything is crap). I’m a person that needs to learn via first principles, so doing is the most effective way for me to improve.

Things I was right about but didn’t take advantage of (probably worse than being wrong!)

Buying IPv4 Addresses. IPv4 prices have just about doubled since I wrote about it. Owning a small block would have been fun (and profitable)! ELO Rating. I forget why I wrote about this topic, but I never connected it to the idea of ranking models. Now it’s useful for model evaluation.

Things I was right about (but in the wrong way)

Meta and Zuckerburg’s tenacity. I was never fully convinced by Meta’s metaverse strategy, but I thought it was refreshing to see a founder-led strategy that was bold and contrarian. Turns out that the metaverse was the wrong strategy at precisely the wrong time, but Zuckerberg was able to correct the course. As a result, they are doing some of the most important open work in AI.

The jury is still out on: