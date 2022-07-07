It's not even just not right – it's not even wrong.

A theory is "not even wrong" when it can't be disproven. A not even wrong theory might be poorly defined, incomplete, or so speculative

Hypotheses that can be wrong are the cornerstone of science. We must be able to run experiments to collect evidence that proves or disproves our theories. Karl Popper, one of the most influential philosophers of science, originally drew the distinction between science and non-science as falsifiability.

