We don't differentiate between outcomes and outputs enough. Output is the result of a process – how many units did you produce? How long did you work? Outcome is the end goal – did you achieve your goal?

The problem is that it's much easier to measure output than outcome. We naturally focus on what we can measure, not what we should measure.

The solution: Focus on outcomes. What did you achieve? Did you do more of what's important and less of what matters less?