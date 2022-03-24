How to Negotiate a Car Lease

Back in 2019, I was leasing my first car. I'm the kind of person that hates getting ripped off and loves getting a deal. So I did the natural thing and made a spreadsheet. The first time I walked into a dealership and could calculate my monthly payment faster then they could, they kicked me out and accused me of working for a rival dealership. (Here's the spreadsheet)

Here's how to think like a car salesperson and negotiate a great car lease for cheap.

First, some terms:

Money factor: This is the annual percentage rate (APR) divided by 2400. Why 2400? Probably just to confuse you and obscure the real rate. Usually this is determined by your credit score.

Residual: How much your car is worth after the lease, expressed as a percentage of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). This is determined by the make and model of your car. For instance, the residual on my Honda Civic Hatchback in 2019 was 58%.

Adjusted Capitalized Cost: The negotiated price of the car plus fees minus any rebates.

Your lease finances the difference between what you negotiate the price of the car is today (adjusted capitalized cost) and what it will be worth at the end of your lease (residual value = residual * MSRP). Your monthly payment is simply that difference spread out over the lease term plus interest.

Some equations:

Gross Capitalized Cost = Negiotiated price + fees Cap. Cost Reduction = Rebates + Down payments Adjusted Cap. Cost = Gross Cap. - Cap. Cost Reduction Residual value = MSRP * residual Monthly depreciation = (Adj. Cap. Cost - Residual)/Lease Term Monthly finance charge = (Adj. Cap + Residual)*(money factor) Monthly payment = (Monthly depreciation + Monthly finance) * tax rate

Some tips: