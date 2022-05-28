One Year of Daily Blogging

A network graph of this year's posts and the posts they link to. I used virgo to represent the intermediate graph.

Today is my 365th consecutive daily blog post. What were the most popular posts this year?

As I wrote more posts, I generally categorized them into three overlapping buckets.

engineering for technical posts (166)

startups for strategy, trends, and management (146)

misc for everything in between (110)

So what are my plans for the coming year? I think I'll keep blogging daily. I would also like to write longer Substack-like pieces that synthesize ideas from multiple daily posts.