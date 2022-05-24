List of All Oblique Strategies

Oblique Strategies is a method jointly devised by the musician Brian Eno and artist Peter Schmidt to overcome creative blocks. It was initially published as a set of cards containing a single provocative prompt. I've included all of them here in case they might be helpful.

The earliest decks included this instruction –

These cards evolved from our separate observations on the principles underlying what we were doing. Sometimes they were recognized in retrospect (intellect catching up with intuition), sometimes they were identified as they were happening, sometimes they were formulated.



They can be used as a pack (a set of possibilities being continuously reviewed in the mind) or by drawing a single card from the shuffled pack when a dilemma occurs in a working situation. In this case, the card is trusted even if its appropriateness is quite unclear. They are not final, as new ideas will present themselves, and others will become self-evident.