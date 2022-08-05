Matt Rickard
08-05-22
Will v8 Isolates Coexist With Containers?
08-04-22
The End-to-End Principle in System Design
08-02-22
Open-Source and Quadratic Funding
08-01-22
The New Wave Frontend Toolchain
07-30-22
A First-Class Language Package Manager
07-27-22
Lisp and Spreadsheets
07-25-22
Defensible Machine Learning Model Naming
07-24-22
Fault-Tolerant Design
07-23-22
Non-Obvious Docker Uses
07-22-22
Commit Messages Don’t Matter
07-21-22
Presentation Next to Code
07-19-22
The Quick Uptake of ARM on Cloud
07-18-22
Stacked Pull Requests
07-14-22
The Story of CP/M
07-11-22
The Remix IDE
07-10-22
SSH: Less Relevant In the Cloud
07-08-22
Smart Contract Immutability
07-06-22
How Kubernetes Broke Git
07-05-22
Commoditization of Large Language Models
07-04-22
What Comes After Git
07-03-22
A Look Into My Development Stack
06-29-22
16 Bell-Curve Opinions on Engineering
06-28-22
History of Version Control Systems: Part 3
06-27-22
History of Version Control Systems: Part 2
06-26-22
History of Version Control Systems: Part 1
06-22-22
How to Use GitHub Copilot Effectively
06-21-22
Least Common Denominator APIs
06-20-22
Every Sufficiently Advanced Configuration Language is Wrong
06-18-22
The Power of Plaintext Protocols
06-17-22
Thoughts on RSS
06-14-22
Don't Use Kubernetes, Yet
06-09-22
Are Platform Teams Dead?
06-05-22
Fallacies of Distributed Systems
06-02-22
A Napkin Architecture of Ethereum Interfaces for Developers
05-31-22
Programming to the Interface
05-27-22
ETL vs. Platform Extensibility
05-25-22
Text to Image Diffusion Models
05-23-22
A Universal Package Manager
05-22-22
Smart Contract Language Runtimes
05-21-22
A Short Primer on eBPF
05-17-22
SQLite Renaissance
05-16-22
PaaS Design Principles
05-15-22
The Problem of Sharing Code
05-12-22
Null Programming Philosophy
05-11-22
Future of Passwords
05-10-22
Request for Product: Typescript Docker Construct
05-08-22
Code Managed Service is Coming For Static Sites
05-07-22
Taking on Good Technical Debt
05-06-22
Elevator Data Structures and Algorithms
05-03-22
Miner Extractable Value
05-02-22
{Java,Py}Script
04-25-22
Merkle Trees
04-20-22
Serverside, or Clientside WASM?
04-15-22
Schema-driven Development
04-13-22
Accidentally Turing Complete
04-12-22
Why So Many Outages?
04-11-22
Language Server Protocols
04-10-22
Plan9: Everything is (Really) a File
04-05-22
Scaling Ethereum: Horizontal/Vertical
04-04-22
Zero Knowledge Proofs
04-03-22
Configuration-to-Code
04-02-22
Engineering Against the Grain
03-31-22
$ make docker
03-27-22
Elliptic Curve Cryptography for Beginners
03-25-22
Build-as-Code
03-23-22
SaaS is the New Microservices
03-20-22
Embrace. Extend. Extinguish.
03-18-22
Developer Velocity
03-17-22
API Warfare
03-15-22
GitHub Isn't About Code
03-14-22
youtube-dl and Google
03-12-22
Blockchain Trade-offs: Part 3 – Incentives
03-11-22
Blockchain Trade-offs: Part 2 - Privacy
03-10-22
Blockchain Trade-offs
03-07-22
Environment Parity
03-06-22
Wire Protocols and APIs
03-05-22
SPAs weren't a mistake
03-04-22
Latency Numbers You Should Know (2022)
02-28-22
Year 2038 Problem
02-27-22
Software Convention in Consistency
02-25-22
Squash, Merge, or Rebase?
02-18-22
Spectrum of Reproducibility
02-17-22
Shodan and Port-Knocking
02-15-22
Compiled Configuration Stack
02-12-22
Algorithmic Fairness
02-11-22
Why TypeScript for Infrastructure?
02-09-22
Optimization is Fragile
01-29-22
Software Half-Life
01-26-22
Source Code Generation
01-25-22
The Declarative Trap
01-22-22
Software Mullets
01-21-22
Embedded DevOps Teams
01-19-22
Technical Perfection and Irrelevance
01-18-22
Layer Above, Layer Below
01-14-22
Code or Issues in DevOps Platform(s)?
01-13-22
AWS is Not a Dumb Pipe
01-05-22
VPN as a Dev Tool
01-03-22
Pair Programming Doesn't Scale
01-02-22
Increasing Bus Factor
12-27-21
Developer Network Effects
12-23-21
Lost Art of Arch Linux
12-22-21
Hunting Bugs with Bisect
12-19-21
The Real Fix for Log4j Isn't a Patch.
12-18-21
Next-Gen Terminals
12-12-21
Is Open Source Free Riding Bad?
12-11-21
U-Shaped Utility of Monorepos
12-09-21
Toolchain Sprawl
12-04-21
If It Can Be Compiled, It Will Be
12-03-21
Every DevOps Company is an Observability Company
11-30-21
On Centralization
11-26-21
Netlify, Vercel, and AWS Amplify
11-23-21
Shortcomings of Diff3
11-22-21
How Git Merges
11-20-21
How to Comment Your Code
11-19-21
The Terrible UX of Git
11-17-21
GitHub's Missing Package Manager
11-16-21
The Collision Course of Databricks and Snowflake
11-12-21
A Browser for Developers
11-10-21
Open Infrastructure
11-09-21
Open-sourced GPT-J
11-07-21
Where is the Edge?
11-05-21
The Next Design Systems
10-27-21
Data Planes and Control Planes
10-22-21
Scoping Developer Tools
10-21-21
IDE as a Platform
10-20-21
Agent vs. Agentless Future
10-19-21
A Short History of the M1 Chip
10-17-21
Alternative Data on Developer Products
10-16-21
Top-Down JAMStack vs. Cloud
10-15-21
The GitLab Upgrade
10-14-21
Takeaways From JetBrain's Developer Survey 2021
10-13-21
Templating: When to Move Along the Heptagon
10-12-21
Kubernetes in the Data Stack
10-10-21
The Tarpit
10-09-21
The Changelog Podcast #463
10-08-21
Open Source Reckoning
10-06-21
What is BGP?
10-05-21
The Birth & Death of JavaScript
09-30-21
What is RISC-V?
09-26-21
Developer Experience
09-25-21
Knuth and McIlroy Approach a Problem
09-22-21
The Unbundling of the Software Developer
09-21-21
The Problems with "Cloud-Prem"
09-19-21
Remote Developer Environments are Cool Again (Kind of)
09-18-21
Laws of Software Evolution
09-17-21
Infrastructure as SQL
09-16-21
The Data Stack As a Snowflake
09-15-21
How to Calculate a CIDR
09-12-21
Frustrations of Modern Development
09-11-21
Software Treadmills
09-10-21
The End of CI
09-09-21
Ten Things I Look For In a Code Review
09-07-21
As We Thought
09-01-21
An Overview of Docker Desktop Alternatives
08-31-21
Your Integration Tests are Too Long
08-30-21
SaaS Isolation Patterns
08-29-21
Buying IPv4 Addresses
08-26-21
Incremental Compilation in Build Systems
08-24-21
What Low-Code Lacks
08-23-21
Keep Your API Surface Small
08-22-21
Nine Circles of Dependency Hell
08-19-21
Tracking Cyclomatic Complexity
08-17-21
One Month of Using GitHub Copilot
08-16-21
DRY Considered Harmful
08-15-21
Yak Shaving
08-11-21
Growing Your Open Source Project: Part 3 – Users
08-10-21
Growing Your Open Source Project: Part 2 – Community
08-09-21
Growing Your Open Source Project: Part 1 – Contributors
08-08-21
Service Reliability Math that Every Engineer Should Know
08-07-21
Coding Classical Latin
08-06-21
Confessions of an Internal Tool Builder
08-05-21
Unexpected Developer Trends
08-02-21
Reflections on 10,000 Hours of Programming
07-30-21
How Multiplayer Data Structures Work
07-27-21
Kubernetes Maximalism
07-25-21
The IKEA Effect in Software Development
07-23-21
Functions as a Service
07-20-21
Open-Source and Firm-Specific Training
07-19-21
In Defense of the Jupyter Notebook
07-18-21
Code Poems
07-17-21
Ship Thesean Software
07-15-21
A Personal Internet
07-14-21
Everything is a Graph
07-12-21
Package Managers and Developer Productivity
07-10-21
GitHub Copilot
07-04-21
Makers of Patterns: Part 2
07-03-21
Maker of Patterns: Part 1
07-02-21
What is WebAssembly?
07-01-21
What is MicroSaaS?
06-30-21
Jevons Paradox and Software Efficiency
06-27-21
Code Transparency
06-26-21
Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), Convergent or Divergent?
06-23-21
Live Programming
06-19-21
The End of Per-node Pricing
06-18-21
Software Wants to be Simple
06-15-21
Declarative vs. Imperative
06-14-21
Diseconomies of Scale at Google
06-05-21
The Developer Economy
06-04-21
APIs Will Disrupt Rpa. This Is Obvious to Engineers.
06-03-21
Organic Cloud Infrastructure
06-01-21
Docker Is a Compiler
03-15-21
ScapeNet: Real-time object detection in RuneScape
02-04-21
Docker Merge
07-08-20
Virgo: a Graph-based Configuration Language
02-22-19
6 Open Source Licenses That You Shouldn't Use
01-10-19
An Alternative to the Dockerfile
01-02-19
The Heptagon of Configuration
10-22-18
Should Your Developers Work in the Cloud?
10-11-18
Fast Kubernetes Development with File Sync and Smart Rebuilds
10-06-18
Unit Testing with the Kubernetes Client Library