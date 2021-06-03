If Google was about utilizing commodity hardware at scale, the next generation of startups will be about utilizing commodity cloud at scale.

Going organic means only using natural cloud resources: storage, compute, and standardized APIs. It means avoiding any infrastructure that is too processed, like high-level platform abstractions and opinionated workflows. S3 is organic, AWS Elastic Beanstalk is not. Kubernetes is organic, AWS Fargate is not.

Going organic is about optionality and cost - not just about multi-cloud or repatriation (moving from cloud to on-prem). Companies that are nimble enough are already thinking about this. Uber and Airbnb already have large multi-cloud spending commits. Standard and open APIs beat out proprietary ones - from Kubernetes to OpenTelemetry to Terraform. Even the best proprietary APIs like S3 quickly became commoditized.

Cloud providers know that it's a race to the bottom for compute and storage, so they compete with higher-margin differentiated offerings. Organic cloud infrastructure gives optionality. Whether that means repatriation, multi-cloud, or getting a better deal on your cloud contract, organic is good for you, processed is not.