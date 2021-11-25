Cloud Marketplaces

AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud all have a cloud marketplace – a place for independent service vendors (ISVs) and consultants to sell one-click deploy software solutions that run inside a customer's cloud account.

Historically, marketplaces have been bad channels for SaaS companies.

Why this is not so interesting today, and maybe a little interesting tomorrow.

AWS Marketplace

Why it isn't interesting today.

Software is easy to deploy with infrastructure-as-code, but this doesn't change the maintenance cost. When things go wrong (they always do), organizations lack the organizational knowledge to fix them.

Enterprise software is high touch, marketplaces are inherently not. While system integrators are a thing of the past, having a point of contact with the vendor is essential to operating complex software.

It's unclear if ISVs make enough money to make this worthwhile. The market says no.

Why might they be interesting in the future?