On Patrick Collison’s (the co-founder and CEO of Stripe) personal site, he has a page for “Advice.” It provides some life advice for readers aged 10-20, but under the 20-30 section, he puts, “If you're 20–30: I don't know yet. I plan to think about this when I'm 35-40.” I call this the Collison Principle of Advice:

Don't give advice until enough time has passed to gain proper perspective and understanding

So on the topic of “Reasons to Start a Startup,” I defer to the experts. I have my reasons, but I’ll have to wait a few years (at least) to dispense that advice. So here are Marc Andreessen, Paul Graham, and Elad Gil’s thoughts on the topic — startup veterans who have both started companies and met and evaluated thousands of startup founders.

Good reasons to do a startup (Marc Andreessen, Why not to do a startup)

The opportunity to be in control of your own destiny

The opportunity to create something new

The chance to have an impact on the world

The ability to create your ideal culture and work with a dream team of people you get to assemble yourself.

Money

Reasons to not do a startup (Marc Andreessen, Why not to do a startup)

Emotional rollercoaster

Nothing happens unless you make it happen

“Hiring is a huge pain in the ass.”

Time commitment

It’s really easy for a startup to go sideways

Forms of desperation that motivate founders to start companies (Elad Gil, Startups are an act of desperation):

Career desperation — Allow people early or stuck in their careers to jump a few steps ahead

Financial desperation — Condense decades of salary into a shorter period

Product or mission desperation — Founders who want something to exist in the world

Desperation to do something big or important and to avoid wasted time — “make a dent in the universe.”

Revenge vs. the Arena — Founders who have something to prove

Bad reasons to avoid doing a startup (Paul Graham, Why To Not Not Start a Startup)

Too young

Too inexperienced

Not smart enough

Know nothing about business

No idea

No room for more startups

Don’t realize what you’re avoiding

Parents want you to be a doctor

A job is the default

Good reasons not to avoid doing a startup (Paul Graham, Why To Not Not Start a Startup)