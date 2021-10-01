The Puzzling Corporate Archaeology of MIPS

MIPS, the RISC architecture I mentioned in yesterday's post, has a long and interesting corporate history. MIPS has changed hands so many times it's almost difficult to count.



MIPS was originally spun out of Stanford University in 1984 by a group of researchers including John Hennessy. Hennesy is the chairman of Alphabet (Google's parent company) and was the tenth president of Stanford University. S

1984: Founded

1989: IPO

1992: Acquired by Silicon Graphics (whose office park is now the Googleplex)

1998: MIPS spun out as an intellectual property licensing company

1998: MIPS IPOs, again (through a SPAC!)

2013: Sold to Imagination Technologies for $100 million

2017: Sold to Tallwood Venture Capital for $65 million

2018: Sold to Wave Computing

2020: Wave Computing files for bankruptcy

2021: Wave Computing renames itself to MIPS and joins RISC-V International. All future designs will be RISC-V.