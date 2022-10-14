Short Taxonomy of Open-Source Strategies

A few observations on how technology companies can strategically use open-source from my time working on open-source at Google.

Hiring: It's easier to hire for roles that involve open-source projects. Ideally, you can hire developers who are already familiar with the technology, reducing the ramp-up time for new developers. See Open Source and Firm-specific Training for a more economic explanation.

