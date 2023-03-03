Product Windows

When Google started, there were about 2 million websites on the web. When Facebook started, there were about 900 million people on the Internet. So both companies were able to solve problems at a smaller scale and grow alongside their user base. This is the product window.

The product window closes. It's why competing on a text-based social network against Twitter is hard. Or why there are no more Dropbox / Box startups. Sometimes existing companies take advantage of the product window (Intel pivoting from memory chips to CPUs, Adobe from licenses to SaaS).

Today, the price of a call to a large language model is $0.02 per 1000 tokens. Sometimes, you're given a small window to release a product and scale with your users.