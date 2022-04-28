What's Holding Monorepos Back?

Monorepos have a U-shaped utility function – they are great for small projects and large ones. But there aren't many good monorepo frameworks out in the world. Lerna is deprecated, and even new upstarts like Turborepo are getting absorbed (i.e., acquired) into other companies (Vercel). Likewise, centralized version control tools like Perforce and large-scale build tooling (buck, bazel, pants) have struggled with adoption.

As someone who continues to manage projects in a monorepo format, why isn't there better tooling available? Some hypotheses.