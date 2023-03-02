OpenAI released a ChatGPT API today that's 1/10th the price of the leading model, text-davinci-003.

More interesting, though, is the release of ChatML, a markup language used to create chat experiences via LLM. You can read the initial documentation here. It's not included in the API today, but Greg Brockman hints it will be surfaced in the future.

The actual syntax isn't as important as the principles (it's still early in development). But, for the curious, the syntax is below:

[ {"token": "<|im_start|>"}, "system

You are ChatGPT, a large language model trained by OpenAI. Answer as concisely as possible.

Knowledge cutoff: 2021-09-01

Current date: 2023-03-01", {"token": "<|im_end|>"}, "

", {"token": "<|im_start|>"}, "user

How are you", {"token": "<|im_end|>"}, "

", {"token": "<|im_start|>"}, "assistant

I am doing well!", {"token": "<|im_end|>"}, "

", {"token": "<|im_start|>"}, "user

How are you now?", {"token": "<|im_end|>"}, "

" ]

Why is it so important?

Structured vs. Unstructured input. Another data point towards my prediction that prompt engineering will converge toward structured input and output. It's necessary for non-NLP systems (the majority of software out there) to consume. From the description in the repo:

Traditionally, GPT models consumed unstructured text. ChatGPT models instead expect a structured format, called Chat Markup Language (ChatML for short).