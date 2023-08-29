The Contrarian Strategy of OpenAI

All unsuccessful startups are alike; each successful startup is successful in its own way.

Sam Altman reflected a few months ago on the advice he’s given over the years and, ultimately, what has led him to (even more) success with OpenAI.

I feel so bad about the advice that I gave while running YC that I’m thinking about deleting my entire blog. There were a lot of things that we really held dear — you have to launch right away, you’ve got to launch a first version you’re embarrassed about, raise very little capital upfront, don’t take big R&D risk, you’ve got to immediately find product-market fit. OpenAI raised a billion dollars of capital before any product at all. It took us 4.5 years after we started to release something, and when we released it, we didn’t talk to users for awhile. We didn’t do it the same way, and it still worked. — an interview with Sam Altman

So, what exactly has OpenAI done differently? Expanding on Altman’s comments and adding a few others.