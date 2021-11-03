Commodity SaaS

Today, Microsoft announced Microsoft Loops – a fairly blatant copy of Notion. Not only will it be part of the Office 365 bundle, but it will have deep integration with Teams and other Microsoft applications. How do you compete against something like this if you're Notion?

The odds are stacked against startups in this space. The big tech companies have:

Superior distribution (Office 365/Gsuite for productivity apps, AWS/Azure for cloud infrastructure)

Lower cost of goods sold (No cloud tax)

Can afford top tier talent to easily copy features

But startups also have advantages that these big companies don't.