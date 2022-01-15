Best Tech Acquisitions of All Time

Most notable products from tech companies were originally acquisitions. Free cash flow means fast-growing startups can acquire to expand or acquire to turn a flywheel. For companies like Google, any company that provided more data or more searches was a prime target for acquisition. Here's a list of some some everyday products that we know and associate with large tech companies that started somewhere else.
|Acquiree
|Acquirer
|Price
|Year
|PowerPoint
|Microsoft
|$14M
|1987
|Photoshop
|Adobe
|$35M
|1995
|Chipsoft (TurboTax)
|Intuit
|$225M
|1993
|86-DOS
|Microsoft
|$50,000
|1981
|Android
|$50M
|2005
|Pixar
|Steve Jobs
|$10M
|1986
|YouTube
|$1.65B
|2006
|$1B
|2012
|eBay
|PayPal
|$1.5B
|2002
|Applied Semantics (Google AdSense)
|$102M
|2003
|NeXT (Steve Jobs)
|Apple
|$400M
|1996
|VMWare
|EMC
|$635M
|2003
|Booking.com
|Priceline
|$135M
|2005
|DoubleClick
|$3.1B
|2007
|Where2 (Google Maps)
|<$50M
|2004
|$19B
|2014
|Venmo
|Braintree
|$26M
|2012
Some honorable mentions:
"Too early to tell" where they rank, but some more recent acquisitions.
- Twitch/Amazon – $970M, 2014
- GitHub/Microsoft – $7.5B, 2018
- Mojang (Minecraft)/Microsoft – $2.5B, 2014
- ARM/Softbank – $31B, 2016
- Deepmind/Google – $500M, 2014
Not true acquisitions, but investments that owned a substantial part of a growing business.
- Naspers (a South African publishing company) acquired 46.5% of Tencent in 2001 for only $34M.
- Tencent acquired 40% of Epic Games in 2012 for $330M
- Softbank acquired 34% of Alibaba in 2000 for $20M.