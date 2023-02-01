Future is Not Evenly Distributed

"The future is already here – it's just not evenly distributed" – William Gibson.

Many of us spend our time at the very beginning of technology S-curves – debating the next foundational model, the next edge runtime, and the next framework.

Sometimes that early focus makes it challenging to recognize the growth and maturity parts of the S-curve.

Most developers:

have never compiled a WebAssembly binary

don't know how to write a Dockerfile (or Kubernetes YAML)

use Java or C#

develop on a Windows PC

don't have a sophisticated push-to-deploy pipeline

don't use infrastructure-as-code to deploy their applications

Most companies

don't have their data organized cleanly in a data warehouse

don't use their data to make business decisions

don't utilize the cloud fully

don't use machine learning in any helpful capacity

don't have a real DevOps team (or ever will)

There's still a lot of growth left in many of these trends, and there's still a lot of work to bring them to the masses.