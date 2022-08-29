Design in OSS

It's interesting that OSS doesn't really produce any projects that have a GUI as the core component.



My guess is that "design" design is hard to work on collaboratively with a flat organizational structure. OSS works best on problems with more objective choices. — Matt Rickard (@mattrickard) June 8, 2021

Increasing the number of choices will increase the decision time logarithmically – Hick's law

User interface design in open source is often hard to do. There are very few design-centric and end-user programs that appear organically. So why does OSS struggle with GUI design? It's a key question because it might help determine how far up the stack OSS can permeate. Some reasons why you don't see many GUI-driven OSS projects: