NVIDIA's CUDA Monopoly

CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) is a closed-source low-level API that interfaces software with NVIDIA GPUs.

CUDA is a major moat for NVIDIA. It’s part of why NVIDIA GPUs command such a premium over other hardware (and are perpetually in short supply).

A few reasons why the monopoly exists:

NVIDIA has consistently shipped the fastest hardware) and software. It’s been difficult for other companies to build this flywheel (software companies don’t have the hardware capabilities, and vice versa). Open-source libraries are magnitudes slower. First mover. NVIDIA introduced CUDA in 2006. Both consumers and enterprises were locked in by designing their applications for CUDA.

And how it could be disrupted in the future: