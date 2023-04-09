No GPUs before Product-Market Fit

Most AI-focused startups shouldn’t focus on training, fine-tuning, or otherwise making significant hardware investments (e.g., GPUs) before finding product market fit. (GPUs for inference is, of course, OK). In many cases, this is the wrong sequence for startups. Why?

Training a model from scratch creates long feedback cycles. Startups need to iterate fast and change direction quickly before they’ve figured out product market fit.

It’s unlikely you’ll be able to predict emergent behaviors in finely tuned models. If your product depends on this, it might not work (see the human-in-the-loop era of AI chat-bots).

Model architectures are changing too quickly for startups to realistically catch up with heavily funded research institutions.

“Do things that don’t scale.”

Foundational models plus a few tricks should be enough to validate a particular use case.

There are exceptions — if your startup’s value proposition is fine-tuning models for customers, it makes sense. However, it might make more sense to invest in training custom models after product-market fit.

The original quip comes from Stanislaw Polu on Twitter.