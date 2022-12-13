Abstracting the Infrastructure

There are two forces that are driving the abstraction of infrastructure:

Before, on-prem applications were not architected so that you could figure out exactly what cloud infrastructure the application needed. Now, greenfield applications are cloud-native, built on cloud APIs from scratch. While there's still the need for manual translation (what infrastructure does this container need?), it's becoming easier and easier to define it or guess.

Cloud APIs are becoming more mature. While there's no single abstraction across all cloud providers, there are enough companies putting serious work into maintaining each separate set of libraries (e.g., HashiCorp/Terraform, Pulumi, Minio, etc.).

Developers would love to have a zero-added-effort abstraction for infrastructure – write your application and automatically figure it out. But there's no silver bullet (yet?).

A few different ways to "magically" abstract the infrastructure, each operating at a different level in the stack: