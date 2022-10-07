eBPF File Watching

How do you know when a file has been changed on a filesystem? Developer tools that need to hot-reload programs or kick off compilation or deploy loops on code changes need a reliable source of information (at Google, I built this for Kubernetes development).

You can periodically poll for changes – that's potentially slow and intensive for large file subtrees.

There's also a inotify , a kernel subsystem that monitors changes to the filesystem ( kqueue on FreeBSD/macOS). Some issues with inotify ,

Doesn't support recursive directory watches

Can drop changes when a large number of filesystem events occur (fixed-sized buffer)

No native debouncing support when a large number of events occur

Race conditions (rename events and between different instances of inotify )

) API issues (no event information about the process that changed the file, path names as the event data)