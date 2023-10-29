On Mixing Client and Server

Mixing client and server code is the new paradigm in React with Server Components. With the “use server” directive, you can run components exclusively on the server. This means that you can do things like write asynchronous database queries right in the component code. You might even mix SQL or a different language right in your JSX code.

Some thoughts on the benefits and drawbacks of this architecture.

Why is this good?

More performant (if used correctly). The naive way to deliver modern web applications in React was to serve a large JavaScript bundle, render a shell layout, perform a data fetching request to hydrate the page, and then render the content. Users stared at a blank page until the JavaScript was downloaded, and then a shell under the data was fetched. Some frameworks made optimizations to this, sending the shell HTML first along with the JavaScript. Users at least saw a general layout quickly rather than a blank page. But there was still lots of chatter between client and server before the data was fetched and rendered.

The naive way to deliver modern web applications in React was to serve a large JavaScript bundle, render a shell layout, perform a data fetching request to hydrate the page, and then render the content. Users stared at a blank page until the JavaScript was downloaded, and then a shell under the data was fetched. Some frameworks made optimizations to this, sending the shell HTML first along with the JavaScript. Users at least saw a general layout quickly rather than a blank page. But there was still lots of chatter between client and server before the data was fetched and rendered. Colocated code (no context switching). TailwindCSS is popular partly because it allows frontend developers to write CSS in the same files as their other code. I imagine the same will be true of melding code normally reserved for backends into the “frontend”. Quicker iteration time and fewer back-and-forth between developers working on different parts of the codebase. Iterate on the API in tandem with the frontend code (which is normally the case anyway).

TailwindCSS is popular partly because it allows frontend developers to write CSS in the same files as their other code. I imagine the same will be true of melding code normally reserved for backends into the “frontend”. Quicker iteration time and fewer back-and-forth between developers working on different parts of the codebase. Iterate on the API in tandem with the frontend code (which is normally the case anyway). React Component is the new API. This means it might be easier for companies to ship rich components that include server routes. You couldn’t really do this before. For example, maybe a form submission that interacts with an external API with an API Key that isn’t exposed to the client. Before, you would have to import the frontend client code as well as set up an API route to proxy the request with the API Key. Now, you can just import the component and be done.

Why might this cause problems?