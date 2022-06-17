Thoughts on RSS

No technology other than RSS has had more think pieces written proclaiming the death of RSS (2006, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) and the rebirth of RSS (2009, 2010, 2011, 2018, 2018, 2019).

Really Simple Syndication (RSS) is a protocol that lets you subscribe to website updates – e.g., new blog posts, podcasts, or anything else. Today, most podcasts are distributed via RSS.

This site has an RSS feed you can subscribe to. In addition, you can read RSS updates with an RSS reader (e.g., feedly).

It's hard to gauge actual RSS usage. Substack has recently launched an RSS reader; otherwise, there isn't a vibrant ecosystem pushing forward the protocol (the last protocol update was 2009).

Some unordered thoughts about the forces acting on RSS.