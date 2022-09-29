Thoughts on GitHub Actions

GitHub Actions is probably the closest thing to good CI/CD we've seen in the market for a while. That's because, historically, there are two glaring problems with CI/CD startups – the problem is so generalized that the product ends up being a distributed job scheduler, and the margin over cloud storage and compute is thin and undifferentiated (compared to other SaaS).

Things GitHub Actions gets right

Container-native. Container-native ones are slowly replacing systems like Jenkins . There are some issues – building docker-in-docker, caching, and dependencies, but GitHub Actions handles them reasonably well.

. There are some issues – building docker-in-docker, caching, and dependencies, but GitHub Actions handles them reasonably well. Reusability, in theory. While the end implementation leaves much to be desired, the idea of composable actions and libraries for common CI/CD actions is an exciting one.

While the end implementation leaves much to be desired, the idea of composable actions and libraries for common CI/CD actions is an exciting one. DAG, in theory. There's been a variety of push and pull between event-based CI/CD workflows vs. graph-based workflows. After working with both extensively, DAGs are much easier to reason about.

There's been a variety of push and pull between event-based CI/CD workflows vs. graph-based workflows. After working with both extensively, DAGs are much easier to reason about. Limited access to the machine. It's tempting to let developers SSH into build machines to debug issues, install software, and perform other tasks. Cattle, not pets.

Where I think we could still improve