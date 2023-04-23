ptrace (“process trace”) is a system call in Unix and Unix-like operating systems that intercepts system calls. It’s a powerful tool that enables tools like debuggers (e.g., gdb ), reverse engineering tools, tracing, code injection, and even simple sandboxing. (see proot for an example of a ptrace sandbox). The most interesting part of ptrace is that you can do all of these things completely in user space (even sandboxing!).

Sandboxing. Roughly how a ptrace sandbox works:

Fork a child process to run the untrusted code

Set the ptrace syscall to trace the child process and intercept and monitor the child’s syscalls

syscall to trace the child process and intercept and monitor the child’s syscalls Inspect the child process syscalls and arguments. Maybe enact some sort of security process, logging, modification, or something else.

Google’s gVisor can use ptrace as a backend for its sandboxing. It’s a lot more complicated than a vanilla ptrace sandbox and works much more like User-mode Linux (UML).

Monitoring: ptrace powers strace (Linux) and ktrace (macOS), which are userspace monitoring utilities that expose ptrace functions as a binary. You can monitor or modify system calls for a running program. Solaris had DTrace (by Bryan Cantrill).

Some other cool ideas you could do with ptrace