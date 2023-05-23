The Local Development Story

How do you run software locally for testing, development, or experimentation?

This is probably the key question for most developer-focused products, and the answer often plays a significant role in the decision process.

Bad local development stories can be a source of enormous friction. So what does a bad local development experience look like?

Stateful APIs without a clear forking or lightweight new environment mechanism (e.g., databases)

Hidden errors that aren’t surfaced to the user

Needs to integrate with multiple services behind a firewall (or on a developer’s machine) but provided network path (or tools to set up on). The SaaS version of this is “whitelist these IPs.”

No automation or APIs for commonly automated tasks (setting up a new environment, configuration, etc.).

Potential generic solutions