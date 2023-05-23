Matt Rickard

The Local Development Story

May 23, 2023

How do you run software locally for testing, development, or experimentation?

This is probably the key question for most developer-focused products, and the answer often plays a significant role in the decision process.

Bad local development stories can be a source of enormous friction. So what does a bad local development experience look like?

  • Stateful APIs without a clear forking or lightweight new environment mechanism (e.g., databases)
  • Hidden errors that aren’t surfaced to the user
  • Needs to integrate with multiple services behind a firewall (or on a developer’s machine) but provided network path (or tools to set up on). The SaaS version of this is “whitelist these IPs.”
  • No automation or APIs for commonly automated tasks (setting up a new environment, configuration, etc.).

Potential generic solutions

  • Open-source parts and let the developers figure it out
  • Emulators that mimic production behavior (e.g., LocalStack/AWS)
  • Minified versions of the real thing (e.g., minikube/Kubernetes)
  • Stateless APIs
  • APIs for ephemeral services (e.g., spin up an AWS SQS queue for local development and then delete it)
  • Verbose and surfaced logs for parts of the service that need to be debugged.
