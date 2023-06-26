Platform Engineering vs. DevOps

There aren’t many agreed-upon definitions, but I’ll attempt a simple distinction:

IT covers physical provisioning and maintenance. Data center management, on-premise appliances, and technical support.

DevOps covers virtual provisioning and maintenance. Software configuration, CI/CD and release management, and SaaS integration and management (both cloud-prem and third-party integrations).

Platform engineering covers application-level provisioning and maintenance. It sits at a higher level of abstraction than DevOps. Customers don’t provision cloud resources directly but rather bundles of resources that are application-specific.

Some other distinctions that might work instead.