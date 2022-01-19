Technical Perfection and Irrelevance

Every technology becomes technically perfect at the precise moment when it becomes irrelevant. – Marc Andreessen (h/t Elad Gil)

For a real life example, look no further than the history of sailing ships. In the decades after the steam ship was invented, there were more improvements to sailing ships than they had in the previous 300 years.

Why? First, I think we have to define technical perfection. To me, "technically perfect" technology means (1) No leaky abstractions, (2) imperceptible downtime (see 5 9's), (3) performance optimized.

Irrelevance comes to all technically perfect technology.