Platform engineers make sense of external applications and infrastructure and synthesize that into an internal platform. There are significant upsides to optimizing horizontal software and hardware for a company-specific use case.

However, there is a tendency to create a system so customizable that it becomes a thin abstraction over the underlying platform. This is the inner-platform effect.

This may maybe most common with internal deployment platforms. There are so many choices to make. Container or function? What kinds of base images? How to configure environment variables? Ports? Secrets? What is an “application”? What is a “service”? (Applications, services, and workflows overload). Underlying platforms offer their own abstractions — PaaS systems like Heroku, Railway, Render, FaaS, or further down the stack like ECS, EKS/AKS/GKE. There’s no right answer here (that only exacerbates the tendency towards the inner-platform effect). But the most optimal choice is usually to start with the underlying platform’s abstraction and build towards that.

Another place it happens is ORMs. Another hyper-opinionated layer. It’s easy to make simple SQL queries confusing and slow through a few layers of bad indirection.

It’s difficult to keep your api surface small, but it’s essential as a platform team. So why does it happen?