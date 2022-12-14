LAION, The Pile, and more datasets

What's actually used to train these LLMs? A brief look at some of the datasets involved.

LAION-5B

Stable Diffusion was trained on a dataset called LAION-5B ("Large-scale Artificial Intelligence Open Network"), which is comprised of 5.85 billion image-text pairs crawled from the internet. The actual crawled data comes from Common Crawl.

Common Crawl

3.15 billion pages contained in 380 TB. OpenAI's GPT-3 was, in part, trained by the data in Common Crawl. It is a non-profit founded by Gil Elbaz in 2011 (Elbaz founded Applied Semantics, which was acquired by Google in 2003 for $102mm and later became AdSense).

The Pile

A set of 22 smaller datasets was used to train GPT-J.

A filtered subset of Common Crawl

PubMed Central

"Books3" a collection of ebooks downloaded from Bibliotik

OpenWebText2 – scraped URLs from Reddit with a score of 3 or higher

ArXiv

GitHub

FreeLaw

Stack Exchange

USPTO Backgrounds

PubMed Abstracts

Gutenberg

OpenSubtitles

Wikipedia

DM Mathematics

Ubuntu IRC

BookCorpus2 – a set of 18k books from "somewhere"

EuroParl

Hacker News

YouTube Subtitles

PhilPapers

NIH ExPorter

Enron Emails

GPT-3 dataset

The book corpuses used aren't specified in the GPT-3 paper. Most likely because they are from gray hat sources like Bibliotik.