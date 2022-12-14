LAION, The Pile, and more datasets

What's actually used to train these LLMs? A brief look at some of the datasets involved.
LAION-5B
Stable Diffusion was trained on a dataset called LAION-5B ("Large-scale Artificial Intelligence Open Network"), which is comprised of 5.85 billion image-text pairs crawled from the internet. The actual crawled data comes from Common Crawl.
Common Crawl
3.15 billion pages contained in 380 TB. OpenAI's GPT-3 was, in part, trained by the data in Common Crawl. It is a non-profit founded by Gil Elbaz in 2011 (Elbaz founded Applied Semantics, which was acquired by Google in 2003 for $102mm and later became AdSense).
The Pile
A set of 22 smaller datasets was used to train GPT-J.
- A filtered subset of Common Crawl
- PubMed Central
- "Books3" a collection of ebooks downloaded from Bibliotik
- OpenWebText2 – scraped URLs from Reddit with a score of 3 or higher
- ArXiv
- GitHub
- FreeLaw
- Stack Exchange
- USPTO Backgrounds
- PubMed Abstracts
- Gutenberg
- OpenSubtitles
- Wikipedia
- DM Mathematics
- Ubuntu IRC
- BookCorpus2 – a set of 18k books from "somewhere"
- EuroParl
- Hacker News
- YouTube Subtitles
- PhilPapers
- NIH ExPorter
- Enron Emails
GPT-3 dataset
The book corpuses used aren't specified in the GPT-3 paper. Most likely because they are from gray hat sources like Bibliotik.
- Common Crawl
- OpenWebText2
- Books1 (most likely either Gutenberg)
- Books2 (most likely BookCorpus?)
- Wikipedia