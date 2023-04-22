Building a Kernel From Scratch

Why would you want to build a custom Linux kernel (well, a rootfs, kernel, and a bootloader)? There are two reasons:

Customization (fun): You want to maintain a custom OS that includes non-standard features and drivers. You want to learn how a kernel is built and compiled.

Performance: You want to deploy a stripped-down distribution on an embedded device or other constrained environment and need to remove unnecessary components. Or other specialized hardware.

Minikube (Kubernetes on your laptop) needed a minimal Linux distribution in order to minimize start-up times and resource usage on your laptop. We started by just using the same image that Docker Machine (the precursor to Docker Desktop) used. It already included all of the kernel modules, settings, and packages needed to run Docker. However, over time, we needed to support more custom kernel parameters and modules for Kubernetes-specific features (e.g., custom container runtimes). So we ended up building our own minimal embedded Linux distribution.

What options do you have? Here are some tools (we used Buildroot at the time).