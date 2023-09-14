Undetectable AI

Harry Styles and One Direction fandoms are at odds about the recent influx of “leaked snippets” of possible demo tracks by their favorite artists. They can’t tell if they are legitimate or AI-generated (source).

Sites will claim to be able to identify AI-generated writing, images, or music. But none can accurately make this claim. Besides obvious errors in realistic-looking photos (extra limbs, garbled text, etc.), there isn’t a reliable way to detect AI-generated content. At the model layer, you can watermark content in a few different ways: introducing patterns in the token distributions or even the sequences of random numbers used to run the network (see this approach by researchers at Stanford). But that’s completely dependent on the model provider enacting the watermark. With the proliferation of open-source models, bad actors have more than their pick at unwatermarked vanilla generators.

What are the implications?